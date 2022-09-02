JOSEPH — Two local restaurants are taking it upon themselves to help battle the wildfires in Wallowa County, but not on the fire line — by feeding some 300 firefighters.
Teresa Sajonia, owner of Embers Brew House and Pub, fed the firefighters a tri-tip dinner “with all the fixings” Thursday, Sept. 1, and planned sack lunches for Sept. 2, with sandwiches, chips, nuts and “everything the Forest Service requires” for their crews. “There’s good stuff going out to them.”
The Cheyenne Cafe will provide breakfast, said owner Kara Meyers, who was heading for bed “since I have to get up at midnight” to prepare the meal that’ll be ready by 5 a.m.
On Meyers’ menu will be bacon, eggs, pancakes, and biscuits and gravy, she said.
Sajonia and Meyers each had three employees helping out.
“We can get it done,” Meyers said.
They both said they’ve done this chore in the past.
“I’m very happy to be able to help,” Meyers said. “When they called, I thought 'how am I going to be able to do this, but we’ll figure it out.'”
Sajonia, too, has done this before.
“I’ve done fire meals for well over 30 years,” she said.
A catering truck is to be onsite for Friday’s dinner, relieving both restaurants of the need for a further herculean effort.
But Meyers said the job is nearly wiping out her inventory.
She said her supplier is sending an extra truck from Boise that she’ll have to meet in Elgin to replenish her depleted stock.
“When it’s this fast, we just do the very best we can,” Meyers said. “We follow all the guidelines.”
Tom O’Conner, who alerted the Chieftain to Meyers’ and Sajonia’s efforts, said he thinks they’re doing the effort more as a service than to make a profit.
“I think it’s great,” he said. “She’s doing it more to help the firefighters than anything else.”
