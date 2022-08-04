JosephCurbs.jpg

Oregon Department of Transportation employee Grant Sharp adjusts his theodolite transit in Joseph on June 25, 2020. Sharp is part of an ODOT crew surveying and designing new sidewalk ramps for Wallowa, Lostine, Enterprise and Joseph. The new ramps are being constructed statewide to make all Oregon highways compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act. Work has been done in other cities in the county and is slated to begin the week of Aug. 8 in Joseph.

 Wallowa County Chieftain, File

JOSEPH — The long-awaited project to bring Joseph’s sidewalks up to standards that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act begins the week of Aug. 8, according to a Oregon Department of Transportation press release.

A contractor, HP Civil Inc., will begin work on curb ramps along Joseph’s Main Street between Fourth and College streets, and on OR 350/Wallowa Avenue. Main Street also is Oregon Highway 82 and Wallowa Avenue is also Oregon Highway 359.

