JOSEPH — Two resolutions establishing costs for utilities in the city of Joseph will be considered Thursday, Nov. 3, when the City Council meets.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Joseph Community Events Center.
JOSEPH — Two resolutions establishing costs for utilities in the city of Joseph will be considered Thursday, Nov. 3, when the City Council meets.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Joseph Community Events Center.
The council will consider a resolution establishing system development charges (SDCs). SDCs are fees that a city or county may assess to cover the true costs of development, which could include additional costs to water, sewer, transportation and park services. Other cities have opted to eliminate SDCs or incorporate them into other fees as a way to make it more economical to develop within the city.
The resolution calls for a water SDC of $5,000 per equivalent residential unit, which includes the $2,500 water reimbursement fee and $2,500 water capital improvement fee. The same amounts are to be charged for wastewater fees. The charges will become effective Nov. 7.
The council also will consider a resolution to establish new sewer rates that will be effective Jan. 1. The rate will increase by $1.02 per month for all of 2023.
The resolution states that the purpose of the increase is to repay the state Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund.
Although not listed on the agenda, the council still has to fill a vacant council seat. That was expected to be accomplished at a special session Oct. 25, but it did not happen. No reason was given for the lack of action.
The council also will:
• Discuss the annual holiday lighting contest in town.
• Hear department reports.
• Hold an executive session.
reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.