JOSEPH — Funding will be the highlights of the Joseph City Council when it meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, in the Joseph Community Events Center, at 102 E. First St.
The agenda, issued Tuesday, included under Unfinished Business, work to determine the amount of hotel/motel tax funds the city will allot to the Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
Under New Business, the council will consider a budget amendment, a resolution to accept COVID-19 relief funds and a resolution to accept insurance funds.
Also under New Business, the council will hear an update from Anderson Perry Associates on the city’s planned new sewage treatment plant and work on its water system.
Other agenda items include action on:
• The protocol for spending limits.
• Goal 9/Ordinance Amendment.
• A question concerning road maintenance.
The council also will hear reports from the various heads of departments and committees.
