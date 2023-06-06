Proud papa Patrick Thiel leads the graduation parade of the Joseph Charter School Class of 2023 down Main Street in Joseph after commencement exercises at the school Friday, June 2, 2023. That’s two of the three valedictorians on the vintage Farmall tractor behind Thiel, from left, his daughter, Mary Thiel, and Margaret (Molly) Curry.
“Congratulations, you’re about to escape high school,” David Duncan tells the 2023 graduates of Wallowa High School during commencement ceremonies Saturday, June 3, 2023. An advantage to having a small class of just eight was he was able to recall episodes in the lives of each.
LEFT: Joseph Charter School’s Class of 2023 sends their mortarboards flying high to signal the successful conclusion of their high school careers Friday, June 2, 2023. RIGHT: Forever Cougars, the Wallowa High School Class of 2023 tosses their mortarboards in the symbolic demonstration that they’ve completed high school Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Photos by Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Forever Cougars, the Wallowa High School Class of 2023 tosses their mortarboards in the symbolic demonstration that they’ve completed high school Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
From left, Gage Goebel and Libby Fisher lead the procession of the Wallowa High School Class of 2023 up to the stage where they'll receive their diplomas Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Emma Orr has her mortarboard decorated with a special message during commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2023 at Joseph Charter School on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
FCCLA adviser Lisa Collier reads a list of accomplishments of Mary Thiel, right, during the Joseph Charter School Class of 2023 commencement Friday, June 2, 2023, at the school football field.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Libby Fisher, valedictorian for the Wallowa High School Class of 2023, gives her address Saturday, June 3, 2023, during commencement exercises in the school's refurbished gym.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Katarene Hilliard receives her diploma and a congratulations from Wallowa School Board Chairman Matt Howard during commencement for the Class of 2023 on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Just-graduated members of the Wallowa High School Class of 2023 receive personal congratulations from family and friends Saturday, June 3, 2023, in the school's new gym.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Just-graduated Joseph Charter School senior Katie Hoffman rides her horse down Joseph's Main Street during the traditional parade seniors take part in after commencement Friday, June 2, 2023.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
From left, valedictorians Mary Thiel, Margaret (Molly) Curry and Blade Suto give their addresses Friday, June 2, 2023, during commencement exercises for the Class of 2023 at Joseph Charter School.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Wallowa School Board Chairman Matt Howard presents a diploma to valedictorian Libby Fisher as Superintendent Tammy Jones and others watch during commencement exercises Saturday, June 3, 2023.
WALLOWA COUNTY — It happens every year but that doesn’t make it any less special for those involved. This year, it was special for 19 graduates at Joseph Charter School and eight at Wallowa High School and their families, friends and educators.
The total numbers may be small, but the sense of pride in what the youths have achieved over their years in school was anything but.
