JOSEPH — The city of Joseph has a few new people on board, having welcomed a new code enforcement officer, two new maintenance workers and a 6-year-old volunteer to help keep the city park free of trash and accompanying germs.
Enzo Braden, the elder son of City Administrator Larry Braden, asked to address the Joseph City Council at its Thursday, July 9, meeting. Enzo asked Mayor Teresa Sajonia if he could serve as a volunteer to pick up trash at the park and otherwise help keep it clean.
“I just don’t want anyone to get germs from the park,” Enzo said.
“You just let us know whatever you need” to do the job, Sajonia told him.
After the meeting, the elder Braden said Enzo had become concerned that other children playing at the park might come in contact with germs that could spread COVID-19 and he wanted to do something to prevent that. Enzo asked his father if he could make the request of the council, which heartily applauded the young volunteer’s eagerness to help.
In another matter, Braden introduced the city’s new code enforcement officer, Christian Ambroson, to the council.
Ambroson’s hiring comes on the heels of the city’s June 4 decision to give Wallowa County 90 days’ notice it was canceling the contract between them for law enforcement services. The city’s chief complaint was that ordinances and city codes were not being enforced by the county. While the city wants to retain police patrol services by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, the council decided it needed a more efficient way to enforce code and ordinance violations.
Braden said Ambroson, who has a law degree and is familiar with the legal system, will be the person to approach residents who appear to be in violation of city ordinances and attempt to resolve the violations.
“I just want to work with the people,” Ambroson told the council.
If need be, he will be the one who issues citations.
Such citations will be heard quarterly by a hearing officer, who has yet to be named.
Braden said at last month’s meeting the codes and ordinances most often violated have to do with junk or wrecked vehicles or uncontrolled weeds and grass within city limits. When it’s determined a property owner is in violation, the owner is called, then visited and informed they have 10 days to remedy the problem. After that, the owner is fined $500 a day until remedied.
City officials emphasized last month that they were satisfied with patrol services from the sheriff’s office and hope to retain those services. The council said at Thursday’s meeting that no progress toward renegotiating a contract for just police services had yet been made.
The council also approved five financial resolutions for the fiscal year that began July 1.
The major resolution was a doubling of the city’s annual budget. This year’s budget is more than $10 million, while the 2019-20 budget came in at just over $4.8 million.
Braden said the main reason for the sharp increase was a couple of large projects. This fall, the city will break ground on a new, $3.5 million wastewater treatment plant. Also being done is the replacement of old steel water lines with new ones made of synthetic materials. That project will cost between $1.3 million and $1.5 million, Braden said.
He said the city hopes to have the water lines done before winter weather sets in, or early spring at the latest.
The council also accepted state revenues, approved a property tax rate of $2.9867 per $1,000 of assessed property value, moving the Marijuana Tax Sub-Fund within the General Fund to a special revenue fund and moved the County Motel/Hotel Tax Sub-Fund from the General Fund to a special revenue fund.
Braden also reported that the city has hired two new maintenance workers to help city gardener Judy Swank maintain the planter boxes around town.
He also unveiled a new city logo that will appear on the city’s website, city vehicles, equipment, uniforms and possibly some signage around town.
Sajonia also asked Councilwoman Kirsten Rohla to join with Braden to form a technology/website committee, since she has a tech background. Rohla agreed to take on the job.
Councilwoman Pearl Sturm asked Braden if there had been any more vandalism or anti-tourism signs posted around town. Braden said there had not been any since he reported the vandalism to the sheriff’s office June 25.
Signs appearing to blame tourists for bringing COVID-19 to the area were posted around town a few days before Braden’s complaint to the sheriff’s office. One even went so far as to attempt to white out the “forget to” in the sign reading “Don’t forget to come back” at the north end of town, leaving it to read, “Don’t come back.”
Braden said he hasn’t heard of any results of the sheriff’s investigation.
The council’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Community Center.
