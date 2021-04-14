JOSEPH — Nine-year-old Rylee McKee and her friend Peyton Fough, 10, both students at Joseph Charter School, love animals, and are often wanting to help animals.
“She’s always been looking for ways to raise money for animals,” said Peyton’s mother Tiana Fough.
“The two of them found each other and that is all they want to do is go play with animals,” said Rylee’s mom, Vanessa McKee. “They are wanting to rescue something.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic started, the two girls had plans in place for a small dog-walking business.
In February, the two went to the Wallowa County Humane Society, looking to join on as junior volunteers.
The girls were turned down only because of their age — junior volunteers cannot start until age 12.
“We just felt that 12 is more an age where you can start doing things without a parent, they’re more mature at that age,” Humane Society board member Mary Gassett said. “We feel at that age they can start handling things, doing events, helping with the animals, they are more mature at that age.
“Maybe we’ve been proven wrong with these girls.”
The preteens were at first disappointed, but they didn’t allow that to stop them from finding a different way to help the Humane Society.
“Miss Peyton here decided to write a letter to the principal begging for a space here to take donations to the society,” Vanessa McKee said.
After an attempt to do a bake sale at the school was held up because of COVID regulations, they set up a donation box at the school so people could bring by toys, food, or money for the society.
“We thought that since we go to a good school, we could get a lot more donations, and we knew our principal would allow a fundraiser,” Peyton Fough said.
Principal Sherri Kilgore approved the plan for the donation box. The duo enlisted two friends to help make posters and decorate the station and box.
“They made posters, put posters up all around the school. It was amazing — all by themselves,” Gassett said. “Their mom contacted us and said, ‘Look what they are doing.’ It was really overwhelming that these girls did this.”
Over the course of a few weeks, donations came to the set up at the school.
When it was all said and done, the girls on Friday, April 2, took their haul to the Humane Society. The contents included dog and cat food, treats, toys, a cat bowl and $16 in cash donations. All told, Gassett estimated there were more than $200 in goods.
“It really shows that these kids are raised right, to take it upon himself to do that shows what big hearts these kids have,” Gassett said. “We are 100% run on donations and volunteers. Our Humane Society really runs on about 15 people. I was so impressed by these girls. That little bit will go a long ways for us.”
Rylee said she was happy for those who donated to the cause.
“We were excited that a lot of people care about animals and they were able to help with that project,” she said.
Both moms beamed with pride about their daughters, too.
“It was all their idea, their own self-motivation,” Vanessa McKee said. “It was a definitely proud parent moment.”
Tiana Fough added she is used to her daughter behaving in this fashion, and wasn’t surprised.
“She’s always been like this. It does make me proud, but she does have a giving heart. I could see her someday starting her own nonprofit. We have a pretty strong faith, and we have raised our children to have giving hearts, so I think part of that is what God’s put on her heart to do, and (with) her personality, it’s natural for her.”
