JOSEPH — The nearly 100 members of the FFA Chapter at Joseph Charter School can be proud that one of their number has been elected to a state FFA office.
During the state FFA Convention in Redmond held March 16-19, Mary Thiel was elected sentinel, one of a half-dozen statewide offices.
As sentinel, she doesn’t carry a spear like one might think of a traditional sentinel.
“No,” she chuckled during an interview Tuesday, March 21. “I do stand by the door and I can keep people out, but that doesn’t really happen.”
Her job is more about leading Oregon FFA.
“You have your titles, but it’s more of a team,” she said. “Each person has their title, but they don’t fulfill any specific responsibilities besides the president and the secretary. The president runs all the meetings and the secretary makes the announcements.”
The new officer team for Oregon FFA is President Jael Cruikshank of Bend, Vice President Kylie Temple of Hermiston, Secretary Ryan Mizee of Tillamook, Treasurer Camille Peters of Elkton, Reporter Alicia Venegas of Lost River and Thiel.
Complicated processThe whole selection process is not simple, Thiel said.
“I was one of the candidates who was at large. The nominating committee takes who they think would be the ideal people — this person would do well as the president, this person would do well as the reporter — and they present that to the nominating committee,” she said. “Not all of the positions are filled. … I was at large and I could’ve been put into any of the positions on the team and you have the opportunity for the voting delegates to nominate you, because they decide. … My chapter nominated me like other chapters from across the state.”
Then the delegates vote until runoffs are decided and team members are selected. She said the process started with 24 candidates who ran this year. There were three days of interviews and the candidates went before a nominating committee of 20 youths from all the different areas of Oregon.
“They are the ones who decide who continues to go on and make it through the ‘cuts’ because they cut candidates who don’t make it,” Thiel said. “I made it through that process; I made it through all those interviews. Then, at the end, they had their top 10 candidates and each of those candidates give a two-minute speech in front of the voting delegation. It’s a big, long process that’s kind of complicated.”
Farm background
The daughter of organic farmers Patrick and Otilia Thiel, Mary has been helping out on the farm all her life.
“I’ve been a little squirt running around doing things since I was a little squirt,” she quipped.
She said she helps during the summer moving pipe, weeding — since they don’t use herbicides — harvesting, fertilizing and washing the produce so Patrick can deliver them to his customers in Portland.
“I help with the whole process,” she said.
After her year serving as state sentinel, Thiel said she plans to study supply-chain management in college. She noted her dad relies on a supply chain — and is one, himself.
“He’s like a one-man supply chain,” she said. “He grows it and then he takes it over to be marketed.”
She believes her dad’s interest in politics and how global agricultural policies have influenced her career choice. She doesn’t yet see how that choice might be involved in her dad’s operation, though.
“I think the supply chain is really intriguing and how international policies affect agriculture,” she said. “I want to get into that.”
Joseph FFANow a senior, Thiel has been involved in FFA since the seventh grade. She started with Toby Koehn as her adviser. Then, as a freshman, Chelcee Mansfield took over as adviser.
“I’m very excited to be a part of (state FFA),” Thiel said. “It would not have been possible without” Mansfield.
“It’s incredible. I always tell Mary she’s incredible because she is,” Mansfield said. “She just goes above and beyond not just in our chapter, but in our community.”
Mansfield noted how in 1988, Future Farmers of America changed to the National FFA Organization because of its international spread and its growing emphasis on activities not necessarily agricultural in nature.
Mansfield said some of those activities include a greenhouse, beadwork, entrepreneurship, public speaking, summer jobs, a whitewater rafting company, food science, veterinary science and parliamentary procedure.
“There have been kids who couldn’t publicly speak and they got into that and now they do well,” said Casen Cunningham, a sophomore working with Thiel on invitations to the chapter’s alumni auction in late April.
She and fellow sophomore Lucas Goodrich expressed their pride in Thiel for her achievement at state and said they look up to her.
Mansfield said that although Thiel isn’t the first Joseph FFA member to be elected to a state office, it’s been a few years. She said past state officers lent a hand.
“She got a lot of support from past officers,” Mansfield said.
She is impressed that so many Joseph Charter School students are involved in FFA. But the kids aren’t surprised.
“That’s because Chelcee’s pretty awesome,” Thiel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.