JOSEPH — The nearly 100 members of the FFA Chapter at Joseph Charter School can be proud that one of their number has been elected to a state FFA office.

During the state FFA Convention in Redmond held March 16-19, Mary Thiel was elected sentinel, one of a half-dozen statewide offices.

