JOSEPH — “Motherhood” is the theme of a women’s exhibition to be on display at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph beginning Friday, Feb. 26, according to a press release.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no opening reception, as with most Josephy Center exhibits. However, the gallery will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The exhibit runs through April 6.
“This year, we selected the theme of motherhood…because 2020 has been a tough year for women,” the press release stated. “COVID-19 school closures sent women back home to care for children, act as teacher and mother, all while trying to work to keep families together. The theme also celebrates, honors and delves into some of the complexities of motherhood.”
For the past seven years, the center has done an open call for women’s artwork. This year’s curator, Aimee Jungmann, looked through 24 artists’ work and selected 33 pieces that will be on display.
“I’m really looking forward to hanging and setting up this exhibit,” Jungmann said. “It will be difficult to choose a favorite for the Curator’s Choice award.”
The opening will have two awards: People’s Choice and Curator’s Choice with $50 prizes.
Artists include Jennifer Klimsza, Jane Glesne, Talia Jean Galvin and René Fleming.
The center also plans multiple brown bag discussions Tuesdays at noon. Its book club will be reading The Yellow House: A Memoir, by Sarah M. Broom, the 2019 National Book Award Winner. Dates are yet to be determined. Check the center’s website at https://josephy.org for updates. The exhibit was made possible by the Wallowa County Soroptimist.
