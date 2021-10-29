JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture has a new development director.
The organization announced last week that Dera Stewart has taken over the position previously held by Kellee Sheehy, who resigned in mid-September after two years in the role.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to join the Josephy team,” Stewart said in a press release announcing the hire. “We are in a unique position to bring our community together with exhibits that foster the exchange of ideas and promote the development of new perspectives and understanding. The pandemic has been hard for all of us, and the Josephy Center has also become an extension of home for many who are needing a place for social connection, healing and mental well-being.”
Stewart and her husband moved to Joseph in 2017. Originally from Hawaii, Stewart has previously been a program manager for the National Marine Fisheries Service, where she worked to support marine mammal conservation in the Pacific.
The press release describes Stewart as "passionate about strengthening communities through engagement and partnerships, and is excited to be a part of an organization that plays such an important role in the health and vitality of this county."
A large part of Stewart's role as development director is writing grant applications and seeking funds from organizations with a mission in line with the Josephy Center.
"A lot of our programs and exhibits — mostly exhibits — come from grant funding, and then also, as far as the rest of the development, I'm going to be working directly with fundraising," she said in an interview with the Chieftain Friday, Oct. 29. "This past year Kellee and the team worked on Phase I of the capital campaign to purchase the building and for repairs. That took a lot of meeting with people that are interested in the Josephy cause and our mission."
Another important part of Stewart's role, she said, is "forming relationships with the community (and) with people outside of the community that still have interest in Wallowa County and what we do here. The capital campaign is a big thing right now. We're focusing on our year-end campaign, so developing a strategy for best connecting with donors and engaging with people who want to partner with us (is important)."
She added that the center has been gaining momentum as a result of the capital campaign.
"Every year we have more and more people interested and involved with our cause," she said. "It allows us to expand our programs. What we want to focus on is making these arts and programs and exhibits accessible to more and more people within the lower valley, and even further than that."
Cheryl Coughlan, executive director of the Josephy Center, believes Stewart is a good fit.
“Dera’s professional experience is a great addition to the Josephy Center team," she said. "As a nonprofit organization, we rely heavily on individual donor support. Dera has the right personality and skillset which will be instrumental in raising the much-needed funds to support and expand our programs in the years ahead.”
