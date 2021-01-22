JOSEPH — The folks at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture urge anyone in need of a creative outlet to stop by and pick up an art bag.
The projects in the bags are always changing. They are intended for anyone ages 3 years old to adult.
Stop by 403 Main St. in Joseph, call 541-432-0505 or visit https://josephy.org/art-bags/ to request an art bag and the center will let you know when it's ready to pick up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.