JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts & Culture is returning to its summer hours, beginning Monday, May 31.
Dubbed "A gathering place for the arts," the center will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays.
In addition to its exhibits, the center offers youth and adult art classes, the Josephy Library, the Printing Press Guild, an art shop and supports the Wallowa Festival of Arts, the Missoula Children's Theatre and the Youth Arts Festival.
The center is located at 403 N. Main St. in Joseph.
For more information, call 541-432-0505, email coordinator@josephy.org or go online to https://josephy.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.