Incumbent City Councilor Karen C. Josi faces challenger Quinn T. Berry in the only contested local race on Wallowa’s Nov. 8 ballot.
Each candidate answered a questionnaire from the Chieftain about the race. Their answers are printed below. (Questionnaires from candidates in uncontested races also were solicited by the Chieftain and will be published on our website, wallowa.com.)
Here are the candidate’s answers:
Karen C. (Decker) Josi
Age: 62.
Occupation: Accounting manager.
Political experience: 13 years School Board and Budget Committee; three years filling vacated council seat for Wallowa City Council.
Community experience: 42 years filling elected nonpaid treasurer for local church; worked many years with nondenominational kids’ clubs including Good News Club partnering with local schools.
Why are you running? For the past three years I have been filling a vacated position and I like being part of a team that is serving our city office and residents of Wallowa. I feel my background in the business world in the accounting field and my experience on the school board and budget committees allows me to bring a set of skills that adds great value to our team (the council). Also I do not come with an agenda.
What are the two most important issues facing your community and how would you address them?
Right now probably the two most important issues would be:
1. Rebounding from our most recent local disaster. I have been working jointly with the council to ensure that help for residents from local, state and federal levels is accessible.
2. Probably our second important issue facing our community is lack of housing for new residents. We address this as we work through most issues on the council. We have to look toward encouraging and helping those that are investing in growth.
Which areas in the budget would you fight hardest to protect in the event cuts became necessary?
I feel I would fight hardest to protect our staffing wages and benefits to be able to retain our current staff and to be able to compete for any future vacancies.
Quinn T. BerryAge: 40.
Occupation: Business owner/health care provider.
Political experience: Lifelong participation in our democratic republic; Read the Constitution, Federalist Papers, and anti-federalist papers; Talk to my neighbors; Demonstrate when I feel it’s appropriate; Agitate when I feel it’s necessary; Volunteer when I can; Vote; This year I’m running for Wallowa City Council.
Community experience: I serve on the board of a local nonprofit. I helped out with soccer this year. We had a big storm, so I got out with everyone else and raked. I’ve served on Wallowa County’s Drug Court. I collaborate with the county’s public safety mental health program, Crisis Intervention Team (CIT).
Why are you running? I benefit tremendously from being a citizen of the city of Wallowa. Serving on the City Council is a way I would like to contribute to my city’s health.
What are the two most important issues facing your community and how would you address them?
1) Recovery from the recent hailstorm: Continue to pursue funds to assist with the recovery. Ensure a transparent and accountable process. Plan for future disasters.
2) Transparency in government: I’d bring my GoPro to all City Council meetings and make the videos available to the public.
Which areas of the budget would you fight hardest to protect in the event cuts become necessary?
I like water and sewer. I like the Fire Department. I think the library is great. I think a city with as many creative and caring people as the city of Wallowa can come up with more creative solutions than cutting important programs.
