PENDLETON — A federal judge has determined the U.S. Forest Service broke several laws when it lifted a ban on harvesting trees more than 21 inches in diameter in six national forests across Eastern Oregon and southeast Washington.

The "21-inch rule" is part of a broader suite of management standards known as the Eastside Screens, adopted in 1995 to protect wildlife habitat and water quality in the Wallowa-Whitman, Umatilla, Malheur, Ochoco, Deschutes and Fremont-Winema national forests.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.