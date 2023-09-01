PENDLETON — A federal judge has determined the U.S. Forest Service broke several laws when it lifted a ban on harvesting trees more than 21 inches in diameter in six national forests across Eastern Oregon and southeast Washington.
The "21-inch rule" is part of a broader suite of management standards known as the Eastside Screens, adopted in 1995 to protect wildlife habitat and water quality in the Wallowa-Whitman, Umatilla, Malheur, Ochoco, Deschutes and Fremont-Winema national forests.
Together, the forests are more than 7 million acres, an area about the size of Maryland.
The Forest Service amended the 21-inch rule in January 2021, five days before President Donald Trump left office.
Instead of a blanket restriction on cutting down any tree greater than or equal to 21 inches in diameter at breast height, the agency substituted a more flexible guideline that generally calls for protecting old and large trees but allows foresters to make exceptions in certain cases.
The amendment defined "old" trees as at least 150 years and "large" trees as 30 inches or larger in diameter for grand fir and white fir, and 21 inches for all other species.
The goal, according to the Forest Service, was to improve the resiliency of the forests by thinning out more shade-tolerant species — such as grand fir and white fir — that over nearly three decades have crowded out more fire-resilient trees such as ponderosa pine and western larch.
Three key claims
Six environmental groups sued the agency in June 2021, arguing the decision was forced, rushed and politically motivated.
They include the Greater Hells Canyon Council, Oregon Wild, Central Oregon LandWatch, Great Old Broads for Wilderness, WildEarth Guardians and the Sierra Club.
Oral arguments in the case were heard on May 1 in U.S. District Court in Pendleton. Magistrate Judge Andrew Hallman issued his findings and recommendations on Aug. 31, siding with the plaintiffs on three key claims.
First, Hallman agreed that the Forest Service violated the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to issue a full Environmental Impact Statement, or EIS, reviewing potential environmental impacts of the amendment and alternatives.
Second, the agency violated the National Forest Management Act by not holding an objection process after the decision was signed.
Finally, the Forest Service violated the Endangered Species Act by not consulting on how the amendment will impact endangered fish, Hallman ruled.
Hallman recommended the court vacate the Eastside Screens amendment and order the Forest Service to prepare an EIS. Those findings will be forwarded to District Judge Ann Aiken, and defendants will have until Sept. 14 to file objections.
Reactions
"We're pleased with the court's decision to invalidate the Forest Service's misguided choice to remove protections for large trees on our public lands," said Rory Isbell, rural lands program manager for Central Oregon LandWatch. "Today's decision solidifies the value of large trees for our forests, wildlife, freshwater and climate."
Rob Klavins, northeast Oregon field coordinator for Oregon Wild, said he hopes the Forest Service will take the judge's ruling to heart.
"As they go back to the drawing board, we expect them to meaningfully involve all members of the public to create a durable solution," he said. "That includes tribes, local conservationists and independent scientists who were all deliberately marginalized in the first process."
Two groups also intervened on behalf of the Forest Service in the case, including the American Forest Resource Council and Eastern Oregon Counties Association.
Nick Smith, public affairs director for the Forest Resource Council, said the ruling is "just the latest example of how anti-forestry litigants are preventing the Forest Service from implementing proactive forest management projects that reduce the risks of severe wildfire."
"This ruling only results in further delays in restoring the health and resiliency on thousands of acres of east side forests," Smith said. "If the Biden administration and Congress want to implement its ambitious wildfire strategy, they must address the anti-forestry litigation and analysis paralysis that is polluting our air and devastating our forests and communities."
