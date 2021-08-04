JOSEPH — Temperatures in Wallowa County were above normal in July, though not quite as far above the average as it was in June.
For the month, the National Weather Service in Pendleton recorded an average temperature in Joseph of 67.8 degrees, which is 2.8 degrees above normal.
In June, the average temperature was 5.7 degrees above normal.
The average high temperature sat at 86.7 degrees, 6.1 degrees above normal, but again, closer than the 9.4 degree-above-normal highs seen in June. The average low was 48.8 degrees — interestingly, 0.5 degrees below normal. It had been two degrees above average the previous month.
The daily high temperature reached 90 or above nine times, with a top high temperature of 94 degrees on July 31. That was lower than the June high of 100 reached on June 29. The high temperature exceeded the average on all but five days during the month. The lowest high was 75 degrees on the 19th.
The lowest low was 38 degrees on the 23rd, while the highest low was 58 on the 31st. It was at 50 or higher 13 times. The low was at or below average 17 times.
The final day of the month was not only the hottest, but also the wettest. Half of the precipitation measured during the month — 0.14 inches — fell on the 31st. The only other two days with measurable precipitation — 0.01 inches or more — were the 1st (0.12 inches) and the 2nd (0.02) inches. The 0.28 inches total were 1.12 below average.
For the year, just 3.83 inches of precipitation has been recorded — 6.86 inches below normal.
The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center is projecting higher than normal temperatures — the average daily high is 81.5 degrees and the low is 46.9 — but near normal levels of precipitation, which on average is 1.23 inches.
