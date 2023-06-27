WALLOWA — Youngsters are getting an early start learning what it means to be patriotic, as Wallowa selects two kindergartners as Mr. Liberty and Little Miss Fourth of July.
Ryker Spaur is this year’s Mr. Liberty and Adalyn Yarborough will be Little Miss Fourth of July.
Both are 5 years old and going into kindergarten in the fall, Ryker at Wallowa Elementary School and Addie at Enterprise Elementary.
Ryker is the son of Jacob and Ashley Spaur. Addie is the daughter of Jess and Charisse Josi Yarborough. The kids will ride in this year’s Independence Day Parade.
Mayor Gary Hulse said the parade runs down Highway 82 — which serves as the town’s First Street — beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 4.
The kids were selected based on nominations deposited around town and then their names were drawn.
Ryker was excited to be this year’s Mr. Liberty.
“It was so cool when I found out,” he said.
He was not quite sure what “patriotic” means, but his mom helped.
“He said the other day, ‘I’m proud to be an American,’” she said.
Ryker said it’s special to be an American “because I really want to be and to wave America’s flag.”
He said he likes Independence Day because he likes celebrating America’s freedom and fireworks.”
Addie said she is happy to be Little Miss Fourth of July.
Like Ryker, she’s learning what patriotism is all about.
“It’s about red, white and blue,” she said.
Hulse said that after the parade, there will be a bit of a community barbecue on the block of Pine Street that runs in front of City Hall. Vendors will be welcomed to cook up hamburgers and corndogs and tables will be set up in the fire hall where people can sit.
Hulse was proud of his town and the attention it draws for the Fourth, as the only town in the county with an Independence Day Parade. He chuckled recalling the “nonparade” the town held in 2020 when, in the face of official refusals to permit the parade, patriotic Wallowans insisted on celebrating the day.
“It’s amazing the number of people who show up for the parade,” he said.
