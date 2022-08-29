JOSEPH — About 165 classic cars and trucks from all over were on display and cruised around Joseph over the weekend during the three-decades-old car show, now known as the Wallow Mountain Cruise.
A black 1946 Hudson pickup owned by Bob and Becky Cunningham of Idaho was named King of the Mountain, top prize for the car show, formerly known as the Oregon Mountain Cruise.
Another Idahoan, Marion Evans, took the People’s Choice award with his aqua 1932 Ford Roadster.
The event started Friday, Aug. 26, as the vehicles arrived in Joseph, beer and food flowed and people enjoyed and danced to the classic tunes from the local band, “Good Question.” The next day, streets were blocked off, cars and pickups parked downtown, vendors pulled in and set up shop and the crowds gathered for a day of milling around, enjoying food and cars. In addition to “Good Question,” “The Dave Staigle Group” entertained with its music.
“Both were crowd pleasers,” said Jude Graham, of the Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
• In the People’s Choice category, the second-place award went to a red 1959 Chevy Apache owned by Ruben and Silvia Veloz of Washington.
• First place of the Garaged in Wallowa County award went to a black 1946 Chevy pickup Hot Rod owned by Willy and Corey Roberts of Wallowa County.
• In the Kids’ Choice category, first prize went to a blue 1959 Chevy Biscayne owned by Rick and Lori Fisk of Washington.
• Of the Classic Restored Cars, first prize went to a red 1968 Chevy Camaro owned by Loren and Nancy Clevenger of Washington. Second place went to a black 1948 Dodge Deluxe Club Coupe owned by Ron and Nancy Tarbutton of Washington and third place went to a burgundy 1964 Buick Riviera owned by Lauren and Gala Ross of Idaho.
• In the Modified or Custom Car category, first prize went to a yellow 1956 Ford F100 owned by Stee and Marcy Nelson of Washington. Second place went to an aluminum 1928 Lincoln Speedster owned by Richard and Lynn Langrell of Oregon. Third place went to a black and gold 1938 Lincoln Convertible owned by Pete Bradford of California.
• In the Hot Rod category, first place went to a gold 1931 Ford Sedan owned by Gary and Corey Warner of Idaho, second place went to a black 1932 Ford owned by Doug and Sandy Taylor of Oregon and third place went to a black 1931 For Model A Coupe owned by Paul and Rhonda Sadler of Oregon.
• In the Custom or Shifts and Giggles category, first place went to a 1917 Ford Touring Car owned by Les Johnson of Oregon. Second place went to an opal 1936 Pontiac Two-door owned by Sam and Sherry Bilyeu of Oregon.
• Among the Sports Cars, first prize went to a magenta/black 1957 Ford T-Bird owned by Guy and Darlene Blakeslee of Idaho. Second prize went to a red 1958 MGA owned by Rick Geving of Washington.
• Among the Restored Trucks, first place went to an orange 1971 Dodge Power Wagon owned by Scott Wilburn of Oregon. Second place went to a green 1956 Ford F100 Custom owned by Bill and Teresa Henke or Wallowa County.
• Among the Unrestored Trucks or 4x4s, first place went to a red 2006 Dodge Ram SRT 10 Vipe owned by Jim and Shariah Percy of Idaho. Second place went to a green 1922 Ford Truck owned by David and Teresa Clough or Wallowa County.
• Of the Restored 4x4s, first place went to a white 1946 Jeep CJ-2A owned by Sid and Vicky Cannon of Idaho and second place went to a blue 1947 Dodge Power Wagon owned by Matt and Nancy Sirrine or Oregon.
Graham described the crowd as “huge,” as people were up and down Joseph’s Main Street all day Aug. 27.
She also expressed gratitude to the many vendors and volunteers who took part, including the crew from the Stubborn Mule, the Joseph Volunteer Fire Department with its biscuits and gravy, the Wallowa County Museum ladies for their pies, Hurricane Creek Grange for their cookies, bread, coffee and more; Z’s BBQ, the Wurstwagon, the city of Joseph and more.
Graham also mentioned the many sponsors who backed the cruise and announced that next year’s cruise already is in the works, scheduled for Aug. 26, 2023.
“Plan ahead and book your space now,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.