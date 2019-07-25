Top-ten bullrider, Derek Kolbaba, tweaked an old knee injury while riding a bull during the opening night of Chief Joseph Days Rodeo on July 24.
Kolbaba, grandson of CJD co-founder, Harley Tucker, appeared well on his way to at least a high 80s-point ride on a bull when bad luck hit: About 6.5 seconds into the ride, with the bull spinning like a washing machine, Kolbaba accidentally slapped the bull, nullifying the ride. His dismount proved equally unlucky in that he landed the wrong way on a knee he'd previously injured in Little Rock, Ark., last year.
Kolbaba was helped out of the arena to rousing applause from the crowd. Despite the bad landing, he quickly recovered from the injury according to CJD arena director, Terry Jones.
"He suffered a bit afterwards," Jones said, "but I talked to him about a half hour later and he'd recovered quite a bit. He told me he felt better and that he was headed to a PBR event in Montana, so I guess he's all right."
