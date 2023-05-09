ENTERPRISE — When Gov. Tina Kotek visited Wallowa County on Friday, May 5, she gave strong indications where she stood on a number of measures working their way through the Legislature.
After spending some 45 minutes discussing local efforts to improve the shortage of affordable housing in the county, including House Bill 3317, which county Commissioner John Hillock was instrumental in writing — Kotek made it clear where she stood on that and other issues.
“If it makes it to my desk, I’ll sign it,” she said.
Although encouraged, Hillock said after the meeting that it may not be that simple. The bill is now in the Joint Committee on Ways and Means, which has to consider it before being approved by both houses. Then it can go to the governor’s desk.
He said the bill won’t even progress unless it’s decided it will be read. Hillock said Kotek could help push that process along.
“She could make a call this afternoon and get the bill read,” Hillock said.
There’s also the May budget forecast, which will affect how Ways and Means will determine what can be funded.
Kotek said getting the bills through the Legislature will require thinking outside the box.
“We have to get creative,” she said. “And I think the biggest challenge in the Legislature will be the resources, right?”
“We are coming from a very weird (time) ... when we had a lot of one-time federal money,” she said. But she added that legislative leaders need to consider her priorities as they make funding decisions. “I’ve been very clear with legislative leaders, housing is a top priority, not just for folks who are unsheltered, but actually getting moving forward on building more housing,” Kotek said. “And I will say that to the very last day of the session.”
The governor said she would continue making her pitch to spend some money now instead of using it to further bulk up the state’s reserves.
“When you have $2 billion in reserves … (that) is a very nice place to be,” she said. “What I’m saying is, let’s not put more in right now when we could use it. I think we’re getting a little traction there. Because if you look at the things we need to do, you don’t get out of that session without getting some of that one-time money.”
Kotek agreed that Hillock’s bill was similar to the “Border Bill” she helped write several years ago to aid Malheur County in dealing with the problems of being on the Idaho border. She was in the Legislature at the time, as was then-Rep. Cliff Bentz, who was representing Malheur County. Bentz told her about some of the difficulties area residents faced — such as working on one side of the state line and shopping on the other — and invited Kotek to visit and see for herself.
“This community needs a little bit of protection from the economic challenges of being right on that border,” she said. “And so we came up with this idea of the zone as well; let’s have a geographic zone,” an idea she got from a visit to China.
Hillock is hoping to have a similar zone encompassing Wallowa County.
Wallowa recoveryKotek addressed other issues, as well. She said she was unaware of the difficulties Wallowa is facing in recovery from the Aug. 11 hailstorm that caused millions in damage, although she had heard about the devastating storm.
The state Office of Emergency Management, under Kotek’s predecessor, Kate Brown, authorized $2 million in aid for the town’s recovery.
However, that is doled out in allotments of $500,000 each — to be spent before the second allotment is given — through the Blue Mountain Long-Term Recovery Group. At a meeting in recent weeks, Blue Mountain said they’d spent the first $500,000 and is still awaiting the second allotment.
The $2 million was promised in September and it was hoped residents would get help sealing up their homes before winter, but that didn’t happen all around, the governor was told.
Kotek said she was concerned at how long it’s taking to complete the recovery, but admitted she wasn’t fully informed on the situation.
“Just to see that damage as I drove by” last week was striking, she said. “Let people know I’m going to check on it because I don’t know where they are on that. But the one thing about when there are natural disasters … you’ve got to follow through, right? We allocated that, (now) what’s happening? Are people getting what they need?”
Greater IdahoWhen asked if she would approve legislation that would allow Oregon counties to leave the state and become part of Idaho — a related measure in on the May 16 ballot in Wallowa County — Kotek found the concept saddening.
“It hurts my heart to think that someone who lives in a community as beautiful as this, and so much a part of Oregon’s history, feels like no one on the other side of the state is listening and that (they’d) rather be with another state,” she said. “I mean, if that’s how people are feeling, as a governor, I don’t want to hear that. We’re not doing our job well.”
Kotek said she believes more communication between the sections of the state can help heal the rift.
“So that’s why we’re here,” she said, and emphasized that last week’s visit wouldn’t be her last to Eastern Oregon. “It’s more than just visiting people’s communities, it’s being clear that their perspective matters, that it has to be part of the conversation. Otherwise, we’re not going to have good solutions for the entire state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.