LA GRANDE — A La Grande teenager has been reported missing by his family and by the La Grande Police Department.
LGPD said the family of 13-year-old Jarek Parker reported at noon Thursday, June 25, he had run away from home, according to a press release from the police department. The family last saw the teenager around 8:30 a.m. June 25, according to the release.
Parker is 5-foot-4, weighs 130 pounds and has light brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a Star Wars shirt, shorts, glasses, a Harry Potter hat and blue tennis shoes, according to LGPD.
The family told LGPD it appears Parker took a backpack, a teal fanny pack, camping supplies, food and water with him.
Union County Search and Rescue, Oregon State Police and the Union County Sheriff's Office are assisting LGPD and Parker's family in the search for the teenager.
Those who may have information to help police in the search are asked to contact LGPD Detective Ryan Miller at 541-963-1017.
