As the all-volunteer staff of Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race readies the 2019 course, there’s already some good news.
As of Monday, 25 sled dog teams are registered for the 15th running of the event. That includes seven competitors in the Iditarod-qualifying 200-mile race and another seven, including local veterinarian Jerald Rice, in the classic 100-mile race. It’s one of the largest fields to compete in race history
Oregon Field Guide, one of Oregon Public Broadcasting’s most-watched TV programs, will be here to film the race — for the second time. Oregon Field Guide covered the race in 2009 and they are back a decade later.
“The scale of the Eagle Cap Extreme is really unprecedented,” said Ian McCluskey, Oregon Field Guide producer. “It has really grown over the years. Its become an epic race in distance and landscape, the only sled dog race west of the Rockies that offers an Iditarod qualifier. It just felt like we needed to document it.”
McCluskey is bringing an unusually large team of two producers, an associate producer, two cameras and 2 cameramen to film the race. They will cover aspects of the event including the vet checks, race finishes and the awards banquet. Better technology and better cameras are part of the reason for returning, McClusky said.
“We are interested in covering several stories in addition to the race as a whole,” he said. “They include the two, father-son teams of Brett Bruggeman and his son Spencer, and also the high percentage of women in the race. We tend to associate sled dog racing with hardy frontiersmen with beards. But there are a lot of up and coming, very capable young women athletes as well as more experienced women racers in the ECX. And there will be some unanticipated stories that we will find as well.”
Many of the racers are returning, including crowd favorites Clayton Perry, Gabe Dunham, and previous winner Brett Bruggeman in the 200-mile event. April Cox, Hugo Antonucci and Rex Mumford return for the 100-miler. Local favorites Morgan Anderson, of Enterprise, George Garcia, of LaGrande, and last year’s winner, Jane Devlin of Bend, will run the 2-day mid-distance race. With previous knowledge of the rugged course, veteran racers may have an advantage.
The dogs used in sled dog racing come in many varieties. Most teams consist of Alaskan Huskies—a mix of Siberian Husky, hounds, German shorthaired pointer, and other breeds that bring sight, stamina, speed, and strength to the team. Alaskan Huskies are generally very good with other dogs and gentle with people. Musher David Hassilev’s team includes Chinook dogs—an American breed with Mastiff lineage. Connie Star will run her team of registered Siberian Huskies in the 2-day mid-distance race.
The Eagle Cap Extreme kicks off with an opportunity for the public to meet the mushers and their teams at the Vet Checks on Wednesday, January 23, from 9 to 11 AM on Main Street in Joseph, and 1-3 PM on Main Street in Enterprise. There will also be a sled dog team or two at the vet-check event in Wallowa from 9 to 11 AM. At the “Vet Checks”, dogs are secured to the musher’s trucks or trailers, and undergo brief exams by a team of sled-dog specialty veterinarians lead by Yukon Quest Head Vet Dr. Kathleen McGill--- to ensure that the dogs are in tip-top condition. Visitors can meet these friendly, enthusiastic canine athletes—and the equally friendly, enthusiastic mushers and veterinarians. More than 30 high school FFA members will be on hand to help at the Vet Checks.
At each vet check, a musher will provide a not-to-be-missed presentation about their dogs, sled, and dog sled racing to students and adult visitors as well. Schools, including Enterprise and Joseph Elementary, Cove, and La Grande schools, learn about the mushers and dogs in history and geography classes, then bring students to the Vet Check events to for real-life experience with dogs and the race. Elgin Elementary School often brings its 4th –grade students to meet and cheer on their favorite mushers and dogs at the race’s start.
The Potluck Dinner at the Joseph Community Center, Wednesday, Jan 23 at 6:30 PM offers another opportunity to learn about the race if you can’t make it to the vet check (or even if you can.) This is where mushers draw their numbers and the race starting order is determined. It’s a great place to meet mushers, their families, and assistants. Kids’ artwork from around the County is on display. This event is fun, free and open to the public. Please bring a pot-luck dish to share.
The race starts noon, Thursday Jan 24 at Ferguson Ridge Ski Area, Tucker Down Road, Joseph. If you plan to go, the ECX provides parking and, beginning at 9:45 AM, a shuttle service to the race. It’s best to come an hour or so early. Each team gets an individual start, and you can wish your favorite racers well as they mush down the race start chute. Racers will be starting until about 2 PM.
Racers finish at varying times. The 22-mile junior race concludes late Thursday afternoon. The 100 mile winner generally crosses the finish line on Friday afternoon. 200 mile winners arrive at the finish around midnight Friday to (very) early Saturday morning.
The ECX concludes at the Eagle Cap Extreme Awards Banquet, Saturday evening at 6:30 PM at the Joseph Community Center. Mushers tell their unforgettable stories of the race and accept their awards, and there is an auction of art, memorabilia, and other donated items. Tickets are available through the Eagle Cap Extreme website, https://www.eaglecapextreme.com and are $20 for the general public and $12 for volunteers. All funds from the banquet and auction support the all-volunteer Eagle Cap Extreme.
FOR BOX:
Eagle Cap Extreme Highlights Schedule:
Race Central at the Joseph Community Center. Wednesday, Jan 23- 8 AM - 3 PM, Thursday, Friday 8 AM-10 PM, Saturday 8 AM-3 PM: Listen to radio updates on musher positions, learn about the teams and dogs. Kids Corner with activities, books and events.
Vet Checks: Wed. Jan. 23: 9-11, Joseph Main Street; 1-3 PM, Enterprise Main Street. 9-10, Wallowa School.
Musher Potluck: Wed, January 23 6:30, Joseph Community Center. Bring a dish. Free.
Race Start: Thursday, Jan 24, noon to about 2 PM, Ferguson Ridge Ski Area, tucker Down Road, Joseph. Shuttle starts at 9:45. Arrive at parking area at least 1 hour early.
Awards Banquet: Saturday January 26, Doors open: 5:30. Dinner (Stangels buffalo!) served, 6:30 Tickets: $20, available through the Eagle Cap Extreme website: www.eaglecapextreme.com
Website: https://www.eaglecapextreme.com
Listen to the race radio and track mushers on a map: https://www.eaglecapextreme.com/index.php/volunteers/amateur-radio
CUTLINES:
4th grade students from Elgin enjoy getting to know sled dogs at Ferguson Ridge on Thursday morning just before the race starts.
Dr. Kathleen McGill, Head veterinarian for the Eagle Cap Extreme, gets to know an Alaskan Husky at the Enterprise Wednesday afternoon Vet Check.
Musher Josie Fowler talks with Enterprise Elementary School students about her dogs, her sled, and the art of racing dogs in the snow.
Morgan Anderson gets an enthusiastic send-off from spectators as she starts the first leg of the 31-mile two-stage race in 2018.
