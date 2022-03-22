ENTERPRISE — An opportunity to learn how to grow food in minimal space at home is available Sunday, March 27, at the Enterprise Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Learn how to grow healthy microgreens at a minimal cost and without taking up much space, and learn the benefits microgreens offer.

The lesson starts at 3 p.m., and is open to the public. To RSVP, call 541-263-1789.

