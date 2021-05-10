ENTERPRISE — Lending Heart Community Resources and Wallowa Memorial Hospital are teaming up for an equipment drive to take place May 17-21.
According to a press release, donations for the drive will be taken at the hospital's main entrance at 601 Medical Parkway in Enterprise from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Donations can also be dropped off at the Wallow City Hall parking lot at 104 N. Pine St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
According to the press release, needed equipment includes "wheelchairs, transfer chairs, portable electric hospital beds, bed rails, plastic covered hospital bed mattresses, front wheeled walkers, seated walkers, commodes, shower chairs, tub transfer benches, wheeled knee walkers, hoyer lifts & slings, canes (single point and footed), gait belts and sock and shoe assists." Lift chairs or other upholstered items, items requiring a prescription, or adjustments by a technician cannot be accepted.
Lending Heart had loaned $63,000 of equipment in the past 15 months, the release states.
