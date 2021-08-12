The Wallowa County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 1 'Be Ready' Evacuation notice for the Grouse Flat area north of Troy due to the Green Ridge Fire burning across the border in Washington. According to a post on the WCSO Facebook page on Thursday, Aug. 12, "Models show the threat of the fire moving south as a front comes in."
The Green Ridge Fire is burning just to the west of where the Lick Creek Fire scorched more than 80,000 acres. So far, the fire has burned more than 25,250 acres and is 15% contained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.