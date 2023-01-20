FERGUSON RIDGE SKI AREA — Of all the spectators who came Thursday to see the start of this year’s Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race, few have wanted to see it as much and for as long as Joy Estock.
The 86-year-old has been a lifelong fan of sled dog racing and only now got to see it live.
“I’ve watched it from Ohio and gotten whatever information I could,” she said.
Estock grew up in Pennsylvania, raised her family in Northeastern Ohio and for the past 3½ years, has lived at the Laurel Parc Independent & Assisted Living facility in the Portland suburb of Beaverton.
“It’s a lovely facility,” she said. “It’s like being on a cruise ship. It has everything.”
But it’s not Wallowa County.
Estock has been visiting the county for more than two decades, she said.
“We’ve been coming to Joseph and Wallowa Lake for over 20 years,” to the United Methodist Church camp, she said.
In fact, her daughter, Beth Ann Estock, has been the new pastor of the Joseph United Methodist Church since last summer. That gave Joy the reason to visit even more.
Lifelong fan
The whole idea of sled dog racing is one that’s been with Joy’s family for decades.
“We used to have an Alaskan husky when I was growing up in Ohio,” she said. “We’d wait for a car to come by and he’d run. My brother and I, we’d have so much fun.”
Alaskan huskies, with their long legs, and lean, muscular build, are some of the premier breeds found in racing. Unlike bigger, stronger dogs — like malamutes and Siberian huskies, which are more suited to slower, steady pulls — the Alaskan huskies are “marathon runners,” as Enterprise veterinarian Randy Greenshields said.
It was Greenshields who alerted the Chieftain about Estock’s desire to be present at Ferguson Ridge Ski Area for the start of this year’s Eagle Cap Extreme race. The race has been run since 2005 and Greenshields has been involved since its inception.
“She read about our race and her daughter and granddaughter brought her over to watch the race — a lifelong dream of hers,” Greenshields said, adding that Estock “followed sled dog races on TV for years, but never thought she could attend a race.”
Estock agreed, sitting in her walker on Thursday at the starting gate.
“I’m closer than I ever thought I would be,” she said. “I thought I would be down there in the parking lot, and here I am right at the starting gate.”
Adamant about attending
Her age and infirmities do make it difficult to view the race.
“Her doctors only gave her five days to live before Christmas, but she got her second wind and is in town for our race,” Greenshields said.
Beth said her mother has life-threatening leukemia.
“All her organs were shutting down” before Christmas, Beth said, but her mother wasn’t having any of that. “There are things I want to do,” her mom told her.
But Joy wasn’t about to miss the chance to attend the Eagle Cap Extreme when it presented itself.
“Mom was adamant, saying ‘I want to come,’” Beth said.
Greenshields said Joy’s neighbors at the assisted living facility were “rooting for her to make it to the start of our race and fulfill her lifelong dream.”
Volunteers, family helped
Eagle Cap volunteers were eager to help. Race coordinator Jerry Hustafa helped see that Joy had a place to view the start of the race. Joe McCormack of Joseph drove her from the parking lot to the starting gate in a snowcat and Jaron Vavalis of Joseph helped McCormack get Joy aboard the snowcat. She was able to make it via her walker the few feet from the snowcat to a vantage point at the starting gate.
Beth said she took her mom to see the dogs at the veterinarian checks Wednesday, Jan. 18, and to the mushers’ potluck that evening. They also planned to return to Fergi for at least one more visit to see racers finish and to attend the awards ceremony Saturday evening at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise.
“We’ll get her here every day,” Beth said.
Joy said there are a number of things that make the Eagle Cap appealing to her.
“The whole idea of it, down here in the wilderness,” she said.
She particularly enjoyed the story of local musher Morgan Anderson in the January 2022 Chieftain, who also competed this year in the 100-mile race.
Loves dogs
“Now that there’s women involved and I love dogs,” Joy said. “We’ve had them since my children were young.”
At her age and living in the assisted living facility, Joy doesn’t have dogs anymore.
“I’d have to take the dogs out on a leash,” she said. “Where we lived in Ohio, we could let them run free.”
One of the women involved is Joy’s granddaughter, Hannah Petrillo, who works as an Eagle Cap volunteer and photographer.
It wasn’t particularly cold during Thursday’s start, but without the ability to walk around and keep the blood pumping, Joy felt it.
“My feet were getting cold, but I’m pretty good,” she said.
Still, a little chill didn’t put her off.
“I love it,” she said.
Will she come back again for the next Eagle Cap race?
“I live day to day,” Joy said. “I don’t know if I will or not.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.