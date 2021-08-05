WALLOWA — Lightning caused at least three fires in Wallowa County Thursday afternoon, Aug. 5, and the Oregon Department of Forestry has said that "numerous smoke reports" have been fielded across the county.
The biggest fire currently burning is the Wise Fire, which has burned about 75 acres and is near Smith Mountain Road. It was reported at about 1:50 p.m. According to the ODF, helicopters, single-engine air tankers and heavy air tankers, are being used to fight the fire.
Additionally, the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 2 "Get Set" evacuation notice for Smith Mountain Road.
Another small fire, the Saw Dust Pile Fire, burned four acres about eight miles northwest of Wallowa, but that fire has been contained by crews. A five-acre fire in the Maxville area has also been reported, though fire crews and a bulldozer on the scene have stopped the spread of that fire.
Other small fires have been reported and responded to, the ODF said.
