ENTERPRISE — Nearly 400 luminary bags shined bright at Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness’ annual “Out of the Dark: Bring Light to Suicide Prevention” event at the Wallowa County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Messages of hope, remembrance, and even children’s drawings decorated the white paper bags with battery-operated candles placed inside them.

