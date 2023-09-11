Hundreds of luminary bags decorated by community members lined the sidewalks in front of the Wallowa County Courthouse during the third annual “Out of the Dark: Bring Light to Suicide Prevention” event on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
A handful of luminary bags and a sign that reads "You Are Enough" were part of the third annual "Out of the Dark: Bring Light to Suicide Prevention" event at the Wallowa County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Two luminary bags at the third annual “Out of the Dark: Bring Light to Suicide Prevention” event at the Wallowa County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. The left one reads “After It Rains There is Always a Rainbow,” and the one on the right reads “Your Story Isn’t Over Yet. You Matter.”
A few decorated luminary bags, including one with a cat drawn on it, at the third annual "Out of the Dark: Bring Light to Suicide Prevention" event at the Wallowa County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Hundreds of luminary bags decorated by community members lined the sidewalks in front of the Wallowa County Courthouse during the third annual “Out of the Dark: Bring Light to Suicide Prevention” event on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Jillian Hoefer/Wallowa County Chieftain
A handful of luminary bags and a sign that reads "You Are Enough" were part of the third annual "Out of the Dark: Bring Light to Suicide Prevention" event at the Wallowa County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Jillian Hoefer/Wallowa County Chieftain
A luminary bag that reads "A Light in the Dark" was part of the third annual "Out of the Dark: Bring Light to Suicide Prevention" event at the Wallowa County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Jillian Hoefer/Wallowa County Chieftain
Two luminary bags at the third annual “Out of the Dark: Bring Light to Suicide Prevention” event at the Wallowa County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. The left one reads “After It Rains There is Always a Rainbow,” and the one on the right reads “Your Story Isn’t Over Yet. You Matter.”
Jillian Hoefer/Wallowa County Chieftain
A few brightly decorated luminary bags at the third annual "Out of the Dark: Bring Light to Suicide Prevention" event at the Wallowa County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Jillian Hoefer/Wallowa County Chieftain
A luminary bag that reads "You are loved" at the third annual "Out of the Dark: Bring Light to Suicide Prevention" event at the Wallowa County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Jillian Hoefer/Wallowa County Chieftain
A luminary bag that reads "Stay. We need you" at the third annual "Out of the Dark: Bring Light to Suicide Prevention" event at the Wallowa County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Jillian Hoefer/Wallowa County Chieftain
A luminary bag that reads "Mental health matters. You matter" at the third annual "Out of the Dark: Bring Light to Suicide Prevention" event at the Wallowa County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Jillian Hoefer/Wallowa County Chieftain
A luminary bag that reads "You are strong" at the third annual "Out of the Dark: Bring Light to Suicide Prevention" event at the Wallowa County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Jillian Hoefer/Wallowa County Chieftain
A few decorated luminary bags, including one with a cat drawn on it, at the third annual "Out of the Dark: Bring Light to Suicide Prevention" event at the Wallowa County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Jillian Hoefer/Wallowa County Chieftain
Several decorated luminary bags shining in the dark at the third annual "Out of the Dark: Bring Light to Suicide Prevention" event at the Wallowa County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
ENTERPRISE — Nearly 400 luminary bags shined bright at Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness’ annual “Out of the Dark: Bring Light to Suicide Prevention” event at the Wallowa County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Messages of hope, remembrance, and even children’s drawings decorated the white paper bags with battery-operated candles placed inside them.
As the sun set, the messages and drawings on the bags stood out to those who walked by them. The messages on some of the bags were difficult to read, especially the ones decorated with tributes to beloved community members in Wallowa County who were lost to suicide.
Growing supportThe turnout this year was similar to past years, said Amy Busch, the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness public relations and development director, though more families and kids stopped by this year to view the luminary bags.
“This weekend the event is also happening during Mule Days, so we have that traffic, too,” Busch said. “There have been a lot of people stopping by from out of town, which is neat, but also those who are here, who maybe lost a loved one or a friend to suicide … they are always amazed with how supportive our community is.”
Busch was pleased with the number of decorated bags this year, noting that the display grows each year. Last year, 200 or so bags lined the sidewalks in front of the courthouse, Busch said.
A close-knit communityKira White of Walla Walla was in Wallowa County to attend the Hells Canyon Mule Days. White stopped by the courthouse to see the display after dark.
“It is sad, but it also shows how close-knit this county is. Such a small, little community, where everyone seems to know each other…they have each other’s backs,” White said.
Many people who walked past the display would let Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness employees know if one of the luminary bags was not shining quite as bright as the rest, and the employee would see to it that another candle was placed in the bag so none went unlit.
“Some of the bags are really a lot to take in,” said Jason Scott of Portland, who was visiting friends in Wallowa County over the weekend. “I lost a relative to suicide a few years ago, so this is a nice reminder of them, but it is a tough thing to think about."
According to the Oregon Health Authority, there were 10 deaths by suicide in Wallowa County in the five years starting in 2017; seven of those occurred in 2017 and 2018.
According to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oregon’s death by suicide rate in 2021 was the 15th highest in the nation, at 19.5 per 100,000 population. The CDC reported 889 deaths by suicide in Oregon in 2021.
Mental Health First AidOffered three times per year, the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness is hosting its next mental health first-aid training class on Thursday, Nov. 2, and Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.
The class — two hours of training on each day — helps participants learn how to help someone who may be experiencing a mental heath or substance-use challenge. The training helps participants identify, understand and respond to signs of addiction and mental illness.
“People who participate in the training will learn more about how to respond to someone having a mental health crisis,” Busch said. “You are more likely to come across someone having a mental health emergency than a medical emergency. The training is free to the public.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.