JOSEPH — Art to support the youth arts programs at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture is being sought in the latest call to artists, according to a press release.
Artworks under a theme of “Little Works” should be submitted by Nov. 1.
The programs supported include scholarships, residencies by the Missoula Children’s Theater, the Youth Art Festival, internships, alternative education art classes and more.
Artists should submit up to three works that are small in size — no larger than 10 inches on all sides. All media are welcome.
Artwork must be for sale and artists should price each piece at less than $200. Artists will receive 60% of the sale, but may donate up to 100% to the cause.
Email submissions to Dawn Norman at exhibits@josephy.org. Emails should contain a digital image per artwork submitted; the artist’s name, title of the artwork, medium, date completed and price. Use “Little Works” in the subject line.
Visit the center’s website at josephy.org or contact Norman with questions at exhibits@josephy.org or by calling 541-398-0852 or 541-432-0505, ext. 1. Or visit https://josephy.org/event/little-works-call-to-artists-2022 for more information.
The "Little Works" exhibit will run from Nov. 19 to Dec. 16.
