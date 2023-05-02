WALLOWA LAKE — The deadline is looming to buy tickets to the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness’ second “Live in Hope” benefit event, scheduled for Friday, May 12, at 6 p.m. at Wallowa Lake Lodge.
Tickets are $70 and must be purchased by Monday, May 8, so that organizers can tell Chuckwagon Sisters Catering how much food to prepare. Only 84 tickets will be sold due to limited seating capacity.
Proceeds for the dinner and auction will help fund the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness’ youth suicide programs, which include the placement of counselors four days a week in Joseph, Wallowa and Enterprise schools, said Amy Busch, the center’s public relations and development director.
Busch said those counselors work closely with teachers and administrators to identify needs to “really help kids thrive in the schools.”
Counselors work with students to build social skills. And they can be used in cases when a parent asks a counselor to reach out to a student who might be dealing with an emotion such as grief at the loss of a friend of a family member.
Having the counselors in the schools enables students to access mental health services on the spot, Busch said.
“Kids don’t have to come to our facility to do that,” she said.
Money from the event also helps provide Mental Health First Aid to students, and Busch said some 40 students in Joseph have taken that course on how to identify and help a friend who may be struggling.
Busch said the schools and the state provide money for these programs, but Live in Hope helps fill funding gaps.
The program also is supporting a skills trainer who works in Wallowa schools, holding morning coffee chats with students and after-school events to provide opportunities for students to build their social skills.
“The pandemic has been hard on kids across the nation and the world,” Busch said. “Wallowa County is no different. Teachers are noticing that there have been unique challenges, disengagement” from school. “So by having our counselors, they have someone they can turn to, another consistent caring adult who has the skill set to actually help them process these big emotions.”
The programs are making a difference, and teachers are noticing it, Busch said, citing a teacher who said “she hears kids talking to one another. She’s watching the culture change about how kids are engaging with one another and supporting one another and it makes all of our hearts sing when we hear that.”
Last year’s event, a hybrid event that was held live and also online, raised $80,000, Busch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.