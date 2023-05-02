WALLOWA LAKE — The deadline is looming to buy tickets to the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness’ second “Live in Hope” benefit event, scheduled for Friday, May 12, at 6 p.m. at Wallowa Lake Lodge.

Tickets are $70 and must be purchased by Monday, May 8, so that organizers can tell Chuckwagon Sisters Catering how much food to prepare. Only 84 tickets will be sold due to limited seating capacity.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.