ENTERPRISE — Wallowa Valley Eye Care, 515 W. North St. in Enterprise, will be the site of a Live Nativity — including live animals — Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19-20.
The play will be every half-hour starting at 5 p.m. both days, with the final play starting at 6:30 p.m. on both days. The event is being sponsored by the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Refreshments will be made available, and any donations given during the event will go to Community Connections to help neighbors with utility bills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.