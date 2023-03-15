ENTERPRISE — It’s still months away from fair time, but the Golden Arrow Livestock 4-H Club is gearing up. On Tuesday, March 14, nearly 30 of its 41 members listened to a local veterinarian give advice on the care of their cows, sheep, pigs, goats and anything else.

“You guys are awesome,” said Dr. Brooke Greenshields of Double Arrow Veterinary Clinic in Enterprise, after listening to answers from the kids to her questions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.