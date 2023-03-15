Dr. Brooke Greenshields of Double Arrow Veterinary Clinic shows a photo of her with her first 4-H pig to the Golden Arrow Livestock 4-H Club during a talk on animal care Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise.
Dr. Brooke Greenshields of Double Arrow Veterinary Clinic shows a photo of her with her first 4-H pig to the Golden Arrow Livestock 4-H Club during a talk on animal care Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
The Golden Arrow Livestock 4-H Club donated pet food to the Wallowa County Humane Society during its meeting at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Dr. Brooke Greenshields of Double Arrow Veterinary Clinic discusses livestock care with the Golden Arrow Livestock 4-H Club on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise.
ENTERPRISE — It’s still months away from fair time, but the Golden Arrow Livestock 4-H Club is gearing up. On Tuesday, March 14, nearly 30 of its 41 members listened to a local veterinarian give advice on the care of their cows, sheep, pigs, goats and anything else.
“You guys are awesome,” said Dr. Brooke Greenshields of Double Arrow Veterinary Clinic in Enterprise, after listening to answers from the kids to her questions.
A former member of the club herself, Greenshields showed a photograph of her with her first 4-H swine, Blue Bonnet.
“I was in the fourth grade,” she said.
Greenshields asked the kids about essential elements of animal care. With her direction, they came up with things like feed, water, shelter, veterinary care and preventive care.
But even though the students came up with elements of veterinary care, it took a little bit of prompting from Greenshields before they actually said the words.
“What else do they need — I’m right here?” she asked, referring to herself as a vet.
She also asked them what to look for to determine if an animal is not healthy.
Greenshields played a game with the kids, showing photos of animals in various states of health and asking the kids if they thought the animals were healthy or sick. She then let the kids answer and give reasons for their answers.
One of the first was a couple of pigs, standing bright-eyed with their ears up. The kids noted these factors and declared them healthy.
Another was a pig with diamond-shaped lesions that indicated erysipelas, Greenshields said. The kids asked if people could catch the disease and Greenshields said no, the bacteria is unique to pigs.
She also showed photos of bloated cattle that could indicate problems with feed.
“When it gets near fair time, I often see a lot of this,” she said.
She noted that this can occur as the owner tries to fatten the animal up too quickly.
“It puts pressure on their lungs and diaphragm and they can’t breathe,” she told the kids, saying it’s a problem that requires a trip to the vet.
Another photo showed a sheep with sores around its mouth indicating contagious facial eczema. Again, it’s something that requires a trip to the vet.
In addition to learning more about livestock, some of the kids reported the weights of their animals at a recent beef weigh-in. Weights the kids stated were in the range of 900-1,000 pounds. They still have until early August before this year’s Wallowa County Fair.
They also donated pet food to the Wallowa County Humane Society. Club adviser Sara Tippet reported that last month, the club donated 1,146 pounds of food to the food bank at Community Connection.
This month, the kids decided that in addition to giving to the Food Bank, they wanted to donate to the Humane Society. The kids gave:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.