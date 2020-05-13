BAKER CITY – On May 15, some local businesses will begin selling standard permits for up to ten cords of personal-use firewood harvested from the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.
Also starting May 15, National Forest staff will begin selling forest products permits, including commercial firewood, post and pole, transplants, etc. However, National Forest staff will not be selling the standard personal-use firewood permits until June 1 — conserving time to continue issuing free authorizations for personal-use firewood, which have been in high demand.
Until National Forest offices can safely reopen to the public, all permits will be sold over the phone to ensure social distancing. Please follow this process to request, purchase, and pick up your permit:
1. To request a permit, please call the National Forest office nearest to where you would like to harvest. See below for a list of office locations and phone numbers.
2. National Forest staff will schedule a time to process your credit card payment and set an appointment to pick up your permit at the office.
3. Upon arrival for your appointment, please show your ID through the glass door to confirm that you are the person who purchased the permit. You will be asked to step back from the glass (at least six feet), so staff can place your permit outside the door or slide it underneath.
Call the Wallowa Mountains National Forest office in Joseph to request your permit and schedule an appointment for payment and pick-up. It is located at 201 East Second Street, Joseph, OR 97846 (541) 426-5546
Starting Friday, May 15, personal-use firewood permits will be available for purchase at the following partner businesses:
· Miller’s Home Center, 3109 May Lane, La Grande, OR 97850, (541) 963-3113
· Sports Corral, 401 Main Street, Joseph, OR 97846, (541) 432-4363
· The Dollar Stretcher, 604 S. River St., Enterprise, OR 97828, (541) 426-5833
