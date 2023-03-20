ENTERPRISE — Candidates for office in the May 16 election will appear at a free public Wallowa County Election Forum at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St. in Enterprise.
The forum, sponsored by the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Wallowa County, also will include presentations on the county noxious weed levy and the Greater Idaho movement.
Both have measures on the ballot.
Candidates for seven offices in which incumbents are facing challengers will speak. There are three seats on the Wallowa County Health Care District board, two on the Wallowa School District board, one on the Joseph School District board and one on the Enterprise School District board.
A representative of the Wallowa County Weed Board will explain the weed levy, presented to voters for renewal every five years. The tax amounts to 19 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation or $57 for a property assessed at $300,000 value.
A presentation on the Greater Idaho measure, which calls for county commissioners to discuss moving the Oregon-Idaho border, will be delivered by Mike Hayward, former longtime county commissioner and retired general manager of Wallowa County Grain Growers. His talk will be followed by local students from the National FFA Organization presenting pro-and-con arguments.
Unopposed candidates for the other 35 offices on the ballot have been invited to attend and will be available for a meet-and-greet following the formal program.
This is a family-friendly event with high school Interact Club members helping with logistics and snacks and a display of “My Future Community” drawings by elementary school students.
