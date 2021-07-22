ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise and Joseph chapters of Family Career and Community Leaders of America have become hotbeds of talent and success.
That success reached another level during the National FCCLA Convention in late June and early July in Nashville, Tennessee.
The two chapters combined to have 33 kids qualify for nationals and had 21 compete, with all 21 earning either a gold or silver medal, led by a gold medal and third-place overall finish by Enterprise sophomore Megan Pinkerton.
“It was super crazy. It meant a lot, not only for me, but for the state,” Pinkerton said.
Enterprise, in fact, had six gold-medal winning projects from ten students, some from individuals and some from teams. EHS also had four silver-medal winning projects. And Joseph had three silvers among the five students who attended.
The medals aren’t given for first, second or third. Rather, a project is scored by judges, and the score it gets determines what level of medal is earned. To get gold, for example, a student or team had to have between 90-100%.
Background
FCCLA is an extracurricular organization, or a co-curricular club, said Tamarah Duncan, EHS’s adviser.
“It’s in connection with the Family and Consumer Sciences at the school, (which) used to be known as the Home (Economics) program,” she said.
Duncan, the instructor for FCS at Enterprise, said students can focus on just about anything in their projects.
“The actual club really focuses on developing leaders in your family and community — wherever they feel like their niche is, I try to get them connected in that area,” Duncan said.
Lisa Collier, the FCCLA adviser at Joseph, does the same thing.
“In our chapter, it’s an opportunity for our students to be leaders now in their homes, in our town, in our county, state and beyond,” she said. “What I like to have the kids do is I want them to come up with projects that are the passion of their heart.
“They come up with amazing things.”
Ideas galore
Project ideas are almost limitless. They can be about fashion design. They can deal with recycling, mental health or education. They can be community service.
Collier said one project done by Joseph included a school-wide recycling project. Another saw students raise money for an organ transplant for a resident.
“They blow me out of the water every year about the things they are passionate about, what they want to do and the service they provide for our community,” she said.
Pinkerton’s project focused on helping younger students with spelling. She fell into the category “Focus on Children,” which honed in on specific parts of education.
“My project was “Buzz into Spelling,” she said. “I did three activities that not only were fun, but that were (for) learning, studying, spelling words, (and) standing up with confidence, I incorporated fun games with that.”
The idea was to help students — Pinkerton focused on second and third graders — learn to spell, but have fun doing it. She even incorporated a spelling bee at the end of the project.
She has focused on education the last two years in FCCLA hoping to pursue a career in the field in the future.
“I want to become an educator, so that is why I have been focused on children,” she said.
Qualifying
In order to qualify for nationals, students have to place first or second at the state convention.
Joseph had 15 students do just that at the state competition, but Collier said not every student decided to make the trip to Nashville for the national convention.
Unlike years past, she added, students didn’t get to refine their project between state and nationals. Three JCS students participated virtually, and two state qualifiers made the trip.
Duncan, meanwhile, had all 18 of her students who attended state qualify for nationals, and all but two made the cross-country trip.
She noted that students turned in a video of their project and learned how they did when in Nashville.
“We had to record everything and submit it online. They were judged virtually. We didn’t find out the results of how everyone did until we got to Nashville,” she said.
The rest of the trip, she said, featured elections for national offices, keynote speakers, workshops, awards, and time to tour portions of the town.
Joseph’s Claire Webb, the FCCLA state president, was running for national office, and traveled over to take part in the event, Collier said.
Having as many national placers as Enterprise did was good for the program, Duncan said.
“Definitely some good stuff, especially when the kids have to go through as much as they have to to compete, and this year was much more difficult,” she said. “The kids, some students start their projects at the beginning of the school year, some spend a month or two on them.
“It’s definitely a very great achievement. To get (a student) in the top 10 is amazing.”
Pinkerton noted many of the gold winners were freshman, which bodes well for the future of the EHS program.
“We got a lot of freshmen (who) got gold,” she said. “I feel like we really achieved, and set the standard, for sure.”
And Collier noted that in spite of the two chapters being from small schools, they are among the best in the state.
And there is national recognition to back that, too.
“As far as FCCLA as a state organization, Wallowa County has a strong footprint,” she said. “Between Joseph and Enterprise, we really are a force to be reckoned with.”
