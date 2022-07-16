ENTERPRISE -- After a recent stretch of gas price hikes, Oregonians have seen these numbers go in the opposite direction in recent weeks, most notably regular gasoline prices in the state dropped 12 cents in the last week to $5.35 per gallon according to the American Automobile Association’s latest data.
The decrease in prices hasn’t been felt in Wallowa County, where gas stations in Enterprise are still selling gas for around $5.80 a gallon.
Marie Dodds, AAA Director of Government & Public Affairs for Oregon/Idaho, explained that rural smaller markets often take longer to react to these gas trends.
“A small market doesn’t go through the shipments as quickly,” she said to help illustrate because the gas takes longer to be used, it will be sold at the previous price it was bought for, whether that be higher or lower than the state or national average.
The difference can also be seen in smaller markets like Wallowa County if there just aren’t a lot of stations located there.
“If you only have one, two, or three stations, everybody will price their gasoline at a similar price,” she said.
A big reason for this drop in prices comes from the massive 20% drop in crude oil prices over the last month. It reached a high on June 8, selling at $122.11 per barrel. Now a barrel is going for a recent low of around $96 a barrel.
Dodds believes that this shift in crude prices may be related to skepticism around the economy in the near future.
“There are a number of market watchers and investment firms and banks that suggest that we could be entering an economic slowdown or recession, not even here in the U.S but around the world,” Dodds said.
As to where she thinks the gas prices might be in the upcoming months, Dodds doesn’t have much of an idea because of the unpredictability of factors like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia is the second biggest producer of oil in the world.
“Anytime you have a geopolitical event impacting where a major oil producer is involved, it makes things very, very volatile,” Dodds said. “The bottom line is nobody knows how long it [the war] is going to last and what Russia will do next?”
Even though gas prices across Oregon remain high, AAA has not noticed a decrease in the need for gasoline, possibly be the result of life coming back to normal for many people after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a unique situation. If we weren’t coming out of a pandemic I think we probably would’ve seen demand shrink greater than it has,” Dodds said.
