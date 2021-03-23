WALLOWA COUNTY — Johnelle Suto was among 53 students to complete degree requirements from Mount Mary University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, following the fall 2020 semester, the school recently announced.
Suto, a graduate of Joseph Charter School, earned her bachelor of science in biology from the Catholic university.
Also, eight graduates of Wallowa County high schools were recently named to Eastern Oregon University's Dean's List for the 2020 fall term.
To make the Dean's List, a student must have a grade-point average of at least 3.5 and complete a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework.
From Enterprise, the Dean's List students were Dylan Edwards, Amy Kiesecker and Madison McDowell.
From Joseph, Paige Hunting, Gracie Niezen, Heidi Niezen and Ella Coughlan made the Dean's List.
And from Wallowa, Rylee Goller earned the honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.