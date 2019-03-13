The Oregon Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) held its state conference March 8-10 in Portland. Wallowa County’s two chapters from Joseph Charter School and Enterprise High School respectively sent a combined 35 students. Those students represented their schools and Wallowa County well as they competed in a leadership competition that qualified many students for the National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, Calif. this summer.
Marla Dotson is advisor to the Joseph Charter School’s FCCLA chapter. Dotson explained, “students who placed in the top two spots in the competition have the opportunity to attend National FCCLA in July to compete with other FCCLA members from around the country.”
The agenda for the weekend included more than just competition. The conference provided workshops and networking opportunities and students had a little extra fun as they also attended a Portland Trailblazers basketball game, “which was a highlight of the weekend,” according to Dotson.
Tamarah Duncan, FCCLA advisor from Enterprise High School brought 23 students to the conference, 22 of whom qualified for the Anaheim conference this summer. Bringing home a chest of gold and silver, student projects earned medals in subjects including, Career Investigation, Focus on Children, Interpersonal Communication, National Programs in Action, Job Interview, Illustrated Talk and Entrepreneurship.
Hard-work, planning and preparation proved worth it for the Enterprise students. Overall, the school brought home eight gold medals and seven silver.
“It was a wonderful weekend,” said Duncan. “The students were pleased with their results after working hard in preparation for the State Leadership Conference.”
Dotson’s Joseph chapter realized similar success in the competition. Joseph students medaled in areas of Service Portfolio, Life Event Planning, Interpersonal Communications, Focus on Children and Chapter Service Project Display.
“I’m so proud of Joseph FCCLA members,” said Dotson. “They put in many hours working on their project and represented our school well.”
Next up for members of both chapters: Anaheim California. “Fundraising will now begin for those planning to attend the National Leadership Conference,” said Duncan. “So be on the lookout for that.”
