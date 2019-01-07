CORVALLIS — Names of students who have made the scholastic honor roll fall term have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 1,483 students earned straight-A (4.0). Another 4,752 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Students on the honor roll included:
Enterprise
3.5 or Better: Cody C. Irish, Senior, Forest Engineering; Reanna J. Royse, Junior, Design & Innovation Management.
Joseph
Straight-A Average: Derek A. Huff, Post Baccalaureate, Civil Engineering; Raymond L. Seal, Sophomore, Crop and Soil Science.
3.5 or Better: Tucker L. Van Winkle, Freshman, Pre-Mechanical Engineering.
