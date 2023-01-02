Not all the New Year's Day daredevils were human, as was evident by a few dogs who joined their masters early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, during the annual Beth Gibans Memorial Wallowa Lake Polar Bear Plunge.
Rich Wandschneider quickly dons his robe early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, after a chilling Beth Gibans Memorial Wallowa Lake Polar Bear Plunge. Wannschneider was the lone founder of the 16-year-old event to participate this year.
Tom Birkmaier, right, cheers fellow New Year's Day daredevils early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, as they emerge from the annual Beth Gibans Memorial Wallowa Lake Polar Bear Plunge.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
And they're off! Some 100 people took part early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in the annual Beth Gibans Memorial Wallowa Lake Polar Bear Plunge.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Tom Birkmaier, left, leads the others early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, on the countdown to the annual Beth Gibans Memorial Wallowa Lake Polar Bear Plunge.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Anette Christoffersen shivers in her bathrobe early Jan. 1, 2023, after the Beth Gibans Memorial Wallowa Lake Polar Bear Plunge.
WALLOWA LAKE — Sunday's annual Beth Gibans Memorial Wallowa Lake Polar Bear Plunge drew what could be the largest crowd ever for the event, said Rich Wandschneider, one of its founders.
Wandschneider estimated about 100 people — and a few dogs — attended and took part in this year's New Year's Day plunge. Not everyone who showed up actually got wet, but most did by far.
He said that was likely the largest crowd ever. Last year, he estimated the largest group of participants at about 80.
The quick dip into the north end of the chilly Wallowa Lake at the county boat ramp was accompanied by shouts of “Happy new year!” and “Brrrr!” Most just scrambled to return to the warmth of the robes and other clothes they had shed. Of course, "warmth" is a relative term — the temperature at plunge time was about 30.
At 80, Wandschneider was possibly the oldest participant. The youngest might have been T.J. Birkmaier at 8.
Rechristened in memory of Gibans in 2022, the informal event has been going on at least since 2007, Wandschneider said.
