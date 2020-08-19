ENTERPRISE — Mountain View Medical Group, with a clinic in Enterprise and a new location opening spring of 2021 in Joseph, is changing its name to Wallowa Memorial Medical Clinic effective immediately.
Wallowa Mountain Medical joined the Wallowa County Health Care District in 2015 to form Mountain View Medical Group. Over five years later, there is still much confusion in the community about the clinic’s affiliation with the hospital.
“If you see one of our providers in clinic, your bill will come from Wallowa Memorial Hospital,” said Michelle Gardner, clinic director. “Obviously, this creates some confusion. By changing the name, we create a clear and direct association with the hospital. Now is the perfect time to make the change with the current construction of our new and improved location in Joseph.”
Some of the features and benefits of the new facility will be a modern space that is both ADA and HIPAA compliant, a minor-procedures room, improved access and parking, capacity to host educational and health care-related meetings and a teaching kitchen.
