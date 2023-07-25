rodeo 7167.jpg
Twirling a flaming lariat, Loop Rawlins awed the crowds with rope and pistol tricks Saturday, July 31, 2021, during the final night of this year’s Chief Joseph Days Rodeo. Rawlins returns in 2023 to perform at the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo.

JOSEPH — Western performer Loop Rawlins dazzled Chief Joseph Days audiences in 2021 with a dizzying display of trick roping, gun spinning and whip cracking.

He’s back this year, boasting a resume that includes a stint with the famed Cirque du Soliel, a job as a trick double for the actor Pablo Pascal in the movie “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” and a run on the TV show “America’s Got Talent” that went all the way to the quarterfinals.

