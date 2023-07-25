Twirling a flaming lariat, Loop Rawlins awed the crowds with rope and pistol tricks Saturday, July 31, 2021, during the final night of this year’s Chief Joseph Days Rodeo. Rawlins returns in 2023 to perform at the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo.
JOSEPH — Western performer Loop Rawlins dazzled Chief Joseph Days audiences in 2021 with a dizzying display of trick roping, gun spinning and whip cracking.
He’s back this year, boasting a resume that includes a stint with the famed Cirque du Soliel, a job as a trick double for the actor Pablo Pascal in the movie “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” and a run on the TV show “America’s Got Talent” that went all the way to the quarterfinals.
Rawlins’ career has been forged by a longtime fascination with Westerns — along with a good dose of old-fashioned show business razzle-dazzle.
“I loved Westerns as a kid,” Rawlins said in an email exchange with the Chieftain. “I wanted to be like the hero who had skills but was also relatable. Rodeo week in Tucson was my favorite time as a kid, where we got to dress up and sing cowboy songs. Haven’t forgotten it since.”
But he also loved to attend the Barnum & Bailey circus, where he witnessed live feats of showmanship.
It became a potent combination. As a child, Rawlins performed with cap guns in his parents’ front yard. When he saw trick roping for the first time, he set out to learn the techniques. People thought it was a phase he’d outgrow. At age 16, he won five International Wild West Arts awards in Las Vegas — and people stopped thinking it was just a phase.
He created the stage name Loop Rawlins — and doesn’t reveal his real name, although he admits that “Loop Rawlins is just a more upbeat version of myself.”
As Rawlins grew as a performer, he caught the attention of Cirque du Soleil, which added him as a specialty act for its Las Vegas show “Viva Elvis.” He worked three years for Cirque du Soleil, and he credits that gig for surrounding him with “such high-level performers that it really elevated me, being around the best.”
Since then, Rawlins has continued to show his skills at high-end events, opening for country music stars and performing for celebrities.
But he still loves gigs like Chief Joseph Days, and has fond memories of his 2021 appearance in the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena.
“The audience was so kind,” he recalled. “For me, it all feels the same, performing for 20 people or 20,000.”
These days, he’s still at work at adding new tricks to the repertoire — and sometimes the discoveries are accidental, he said.
“It’s like music, you get inspiration from other musicians, mimic different people, and make it your own later. Usually I come up with new variations while practicing, and sometimes accidentally discover something. But most tricks are passed down from others. Sometimes you just have to try something new in a show and take a risk. I can just feel when a trick’s ready or not.”
Decades after he launched his successful career, Rawlins reflected on what advice he would give today to that little boy who fell in love with Westerns and the circus and who started out practicing with cap pistols in his front yard.
“I would tell myself: ‘Good job, keep going.’ Because sometimes that’s all people need to hear to be great at something. Rather than, ‘pretty good, but do this different or you need to be this.’ I’ve seen people’s dreams crushed by people telling them what they did wrong, when what they really need is pure encouragement to keep going and they will get better.”
And he still tries to keep in touch with that little boy, he said.
“To this day, I make sure to keep that spirit when I was a kid inside of me and continue to do everything with love,” he said. “Even though sometimes I’m tempted to grow up.”
Mike McInally is the interim editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com.
