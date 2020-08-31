LOSTINE — When the Lostine City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, several old business items will be on the agenda in addition to routine items, according to the city’s Facebook page.
The council will hear about potential new software for keeping accounts at City Hall, smoke management, a potential new location for the Lostine Post Office, the South Fork Grange and City Hall renovations and a broken window there.
The council meets in City Hall or in the gazebo behind City Hall at Neal Park.
