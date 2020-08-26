LOSTINE — The Lostine City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, Sept. 2, with the meeting set to begin at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall.
At press time, there was no agenda available, but the Chieftain will post it online as soon as it is received.
Recent issues the council has dealt with include helping find a new location for the post office, standardizing water meter hookups and the purchase of new computer software suitable for use by city governments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.