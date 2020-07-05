LOSTINE — The Lostine City Council is back up to full strength, having voted to welcome Spencer Shelton to Position No. 3 during its monthly council meeting Wednesday, July 1.
The position was vacated by Councilman Mitchell Shelton, who resigned in June. Spencer Shelton’s nomination and election were effective immediately.
However, he, Mayor Dusty Tippet and Councilwoman Darci Calhoun, who holds Position No. 2, all will stand for reelection during the general election in November.
In another matter, Watermaster Shawn Young and Fire Chief Tippet said spring maintenance in the city water department had been delayed because of the wet weather. Young said water department’s telemetry system is working correctly.
“Other than that, it’s been pretty quiet,” he said.
In another matter, GameTime, a commercial outdoor equipment manufacturer, offered the city a discount on hand sanitizer stations. The council agreed to see if they see a local need before purchasing any.
