LOSTINE — The Lostine Post Office is moving — not right away and certainly not out of Lostine.
“We’re not going away, we’re just moving,” said Ashley Spaur, the new postmaster.
Spaur, who took over as postmaster after the February retirement of Lori Winslow-Ford, said the owner of the building that now houses the post office declined to renew the lease because he wants the building back for his own use.
The post office’s current lease runs through August 2021. It is currently located at 137A OR-82. A post office has existed there since before the city was platted in 1884. The small town had a population of 213 in the 2010 Census.
“We’re going to find somewhere for it to go in Lostine,” Spaur said. “The community really wants it here.”
She said there are a couple of possible sites for the new post office, but nothing has been decided yet. She said the new site must have adequate parking and a place for a mail truck to access the back of the building. She said the U.S. Postal Service is working with the Lostine City Council to find a suitable site.
“Call the city if you have property to lease,” Spaur said.
