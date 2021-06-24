LOSTINE — The Lostine River Run is back for its 37th year, and will be run on Saturday, July 3, beginning at 9 a.m.
All three races will start and finish at Providence Academy (or the old Lostine School) according to a Rotary Club of Wallowa County press release.
The 5K and 10K both start at 9 a.m., and the 1-mile starts at 10 a.m. Check-in runs from 7-8:15 a.m.
Pre-registration for the race is available online now at http://lostineriverrun.itsourrace.com. Registration is $20 for both the 5K and 10K races before race day, and $25 on race day. The 1-mile is $10 before the day of the race, and $15 on race day. T-shirts are $15 with pre-registration, and are available if they are ordered by June 27.
All proceeds for the race go to the Rotary Club's scholarships for local high school graduates.
Buses will not be used this year due to COVID-19.
For more information, contact Cheryl Coughlan at 541-398-1294.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.