LOSTINE — A consistent policy of water meter hookups was addressed Wednesday, Aug. 5, by the Lostine City Council prompted, in part, by its consideration of a new site for the local post office.
The post office’s lease on its current quarters expires in August 2021 because the landowner wants use of the building back. The city has been told the post office will only need a modular building, but it expected to need a water hookup.
One site currently under consideration is across Highway 82 — Lostine’s main street — from its water main. That would require either digging up a trench across the highway, which Watermaster Shawn Young said the Oregon Department of Transportation would not allow, or tunneling under the highway, which Young said would be cost-prohibitive. However, City Recorder Toni Clary said the modular building planned for the post office will need neither a water or septic hookup.
But that brought up the fact that several hookups around town have a single meter for hookups that serve both a business and a residence.
“Here’s my concern, you have one water meter,” Young said. “The current post office and home it’s attached to run off one meter and they get one bill.”
He described several other such cases and expressed his disapproval.
“We have three or four around town and I don’t agree with it,” he said. “None of the other cities are set up that way. If you’re running a household and a business off the same meter, you (should) get two bills.”
Mayor Dusty Tippet asked Young if he thought all such cases should have two meters, and therefore, two bills.
“Ultimately, that’s the best-case scenario,” Young said.
He added, however, that if the site under consideration for the post office goes through, an exception could be made or an alternative measure come up with.
The council also agreed that the site in question is close to the sharp corner Highway 82 takes upon entering downtown. Clary said that is a consideration for the post office location, as is available parking. She said the slope of the corner at the spot in question customer parking would be impractical.
Tippet agreed the speed ODOT allows on corner is a hazard.
“We’ve tried to address that with ODOT before and they didn’t do anything about it,” he said.
The council agreed to continue to work on both the consistency of water hookups and the location of a new post office.
In another matter, Clary proposed the purchase of new, more efficient computer software for the city.
“Our computer is golden, but our software has not worked properly since that lightning issue we had last Memorial Weekend,” she said. “Last month, it doubled everybody’s statements. … It’s been super-fun for me.”
Clary recommended ClerkBooks, a program similar to QuickBooks that the city now uses, but is designed more with city governments in mind. ClerkBooks would allow city officials to easily provide residents with detailed information on their utility bills. The program also can be designed to meet Lostine’s particular needs.
“It will make Shawn’s and my jobs both a lot easier,” she said.
The initial outlay for ClerkBooks is about $6,000 — more than QuickBooks, but Clary said it is well worth it. There’s also a $192 per month service charge. Included is a five-year upgrade.
“It’s more in our price range and I think we’ve done well enough financially,” she said.
Clary said she’s also had a couple other programs under consideration.
“I originally looked into the program Enterprise and Joseph use and it’s like half of our yearly budget, so I don’t think we could handle that,” she said.
Tippet recommended Clary continue to investigate the software and tabled the issue until the September meeting.
In other matters, the council agreed to advertise for bids to refurbish the front of City Hall by adding new windows and improving the décor.
The next council meeting is Wednesday, Sept. 2.
