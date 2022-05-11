JOSEPH — Charla Lower is warning residents of the danger bailing twine can have on osprey.
Lower, the associate director for the Wallowology Natural History Center in Joseph, said few people are aware that twine “laying all around the county” is lethal to the bird.
“(There’s) so many stories of osprey hanging themselves, and lots of pictures,” she said.
Lower led a group April 23 — one day after Earth Day — that went to various locations, including farms, around the county picking up twine that had built up.
“I was finding so much I made a day of it. A couple other people continued, as well,” she said. “A lot of that twine came from one particular ranch. I still want to go out and collect more. We didn’t get to many of the roads I wanted to get to.”
She said people aren’t aware that twine is becoming accessible to the osprey, and even fewer are aware of the effects it has.
“It blows out of the back of people’s pickups, and they don’t even realize it,” she said.
Osprey are drawn to taking twine for building nests, something Lower said hawks and eagles don’t do.
“What I’m not sure about is if they are attracted to the bright colors,” she said. “We’re trying to think of solutions to try and prevent this from happening. Things we’re going to look into are if it was natural colors instead of bright colors, would they not see it as easily. Right now (twine is often) bright blue and bright pink.”
She said the birds will get a talon stuck in the twine that is at the bottom of the nest and end up unable to get loose from it.
“We have a picture here at Wallowology of one hanging below its nest. It’s usually caught in the talon, and they get hung upside down and die,” she said.
Lower said while out picking up twine April 23, she came across a woman walking and told her about the danger. That woman said she had not known about the danger, and said she would start picking up twine and disposing of it while on her walks.
“If they are aware of that they might be willing to throw (it) away. It’s another form of plastic,” she said.
Lower knows many farmers and ranchers collect bailing twine and use it on fences and gates because of its durability. She said a simple solution for farmers and ranchers could be for them to cover it up so the osprey don’t see it and endanger themselves.
“If they’re not going to use it, just throw it away,” she said.
Recycling the twine is much more of a challenge, she said, because the nearest place to recycle it is in Portland. She advised against other possible disposal methods.
“It wouldn’t be good to burn it. I know people do burn their plastic here, but it’s not the best thing for the environment or neighbors,” she said. “It is better to throw it in the dumpster.”
While only about one or two osprey a year die in Wallowa County because of getting caught in twine, she said that is a significant amount of the roughly eight to 10 pairs of the bird in the county.
“Maybe we can save the lives of a couple osprey,” she said. “It seems like every year in the county we have one or two die, and we don’t have many.”
