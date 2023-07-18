LOSTINE — If you see a group of boats sporting the names of local businesses and racing across Wallowa Lake this weekend, you'll be watching M. Crow’s first seaflea derby.
Although "racing" might be overstating the case.
The initial running of M. Crow's seaflea derby — featuring boats built by M. Crow owner Tyler Hays — is set for Saturday, July 22 at 5 p.m. at Wallowa Lake's public beach. A prerace team social and boat inspection is set for Friday, July 21 at M. Crow, 122 Highway 82 in Lostine, from 4 p.m. to close.
It's all intended to be a fun fundraiser to support the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness' youth mental health and suicide prevention programs.
Michael Junkins, M. Crow’s chief operations officer, was tasked with organizing the sea flea derby, though Hays was the one who envisioned it.
“It’s just a fun little fundraising event with a small boat race with boats that Tyler Hays built for people to race,” Junkins said. “We do a race that is really kind of a joke; the boats only go about 5 mph.”
Local businesses pay a sponsorship fee to get their name on a boat, and they assign someone who weighs less than 150 pounds to drive the boat, Junkins said.
The social event on Friday includes a weigh-in to ensure that no driver tips the scales at more than 150 pounds to make the race fair for everyone, though the weigh-in is also meant to be fun.
“The list of sponsors are Enterprise Electric, Wellen's Construction, Jayzee Lumber, OK Theater, Josephy Center and Teal Boutique,” Junkins said.
The winner of the boat race will receive a trophy during an awards ceremony after the race.
The Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness offers services and programs for youth who are struggling with their mental health, including school counseling and an Early Assessment and Support Alliance, which supports young people who are experiencing psychosis for the first time.
Amy Busch, Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness public relations and development director, said the donation will have a major impact.
“The donation will be huge. Some funding from COVID helped launch programs, but those funds are dwindling, so this will help continue our services as is and meet the gaps in funds we are experiencing,” Busch said. “(The event) is great, and I think it will be a really great way to bring awareness.”
