One man has been arrested as a suspect in the after-hours burglary of M. Crow in Lostine that occurred the night of April 29-30, according to a press release from the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office.
Evan Allen Mock, 25, was arrested Friday, May 1, under the residence at 500 Depot St. in Enterprise and is being held on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree aggravated theft, third-degree criminal mischief and probation violation.
Much of the more than $20,000 in merchandise that was stolen was found at a separate location in Enterprise.
Michael Junkins, manager of M.Crow, said the suspect must have entered the store after 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, and took cash, many groceries, ammunition, tobacco, knives “and a lot of other high-value stuff.”
The burglary was discovered the following morning by M. Crow employees, according to the release.
“The community was a big help recovering the stolen goods,” Junkins said, and had high praise for the sheriff’s office and the Enterprise Police Department, which assisted.
“The sheriff’s department really worked fast,” he said.
He said that although the store is short on some items, for the most part M.Crow will be able to continue in operation.
